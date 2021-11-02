CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-Apollo reports record jump in earnings as asset divestments rise

By Chibuike Oguh
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Updates with earnings call, share reaction)

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc said its distributable earnings rose to an all-time high in the third quarter driven by more asset sales in its private equity portfolio and income from its credit business.

Apollo joins peers Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc that reported record distributable earnings last month due to strong asset sales, as economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rates drove mergers and acquisition activity to new highs.

Distributable earnings, which is the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, rose to a record $752.1 million, up from $205.1 million a year earlier. That translated to distributable earnings per share of $1.71, which surpassed the average Wall Street analyst estimate of $1.10, according to Refinitiv. A big chunk of Apollo’s earnings came from the $248.8 million it generated from the divestment of its annuities platform Venerable to a fund it manages and its insurance subsidiary, Athora, Apollo Chief Executive Marc Rowan said during an analyst earnings call. “In our view, Venerable is not a great product to be part of a public company, given the inherent volatility of GAAP results if business is run properly,” Rowan said.

Apollo reported a drop in net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to $249.2 million, down 5% from the prior year, owing to an uptick in compensation expenses and income taxes.

Its shares were trading down 1.67% at $75.05 on Tuesday morning after the call.

The New York-based firm said it cashed out $8.8 billion worth of investments in the third quarter, including selling down its stake in financial firm OneMain Holdings Inc and profits from education provider Apollo Education Group.

Apollo said it invested $28.3 billion to acquire new assets, including its $5 billion takeover of Yahoo from telecoms giant Verizon Communications Inc.

Apollo said its private equity funds appreciated 4.8%. Its corporate credit funds and real estate, infrastructure and principal finance funds rose 1.7% and 6% respectively. Blackstone’s private equity funds rose by 9.9%, while Carlyle’s buyout funds rose 4%.

Total assets under management rose to $481.1 billion, up from $471.8 billion in the prior quarter, driven by growth in premiums from its insurance businesses Athene Holding Inc and Athora.

Apollo ended the quarter with $46.9 billion in unspent capital and declared a dividend of 50 cents per share. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Education Group#Divestments#Blackstone Inc#Carlyle Group Inc#Athora#Onemain Holdings Inc#Yahoo
Reuters

SoftBank buyback may ease pain of quarterly loss

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Distraction can be an effective form of pain relief. SoftBank Group (9984.T) boss Masayoshi Son was candid about the hurt of the $3.5 billion loss read more the Japanese technology investor suffered in the three months to September after big bets soured, including Korean retailer Coupang and Chinese ride-hailer Didi Global (DIDI.N). But he gave shareholders what they wanted with a new $8.8 billion share buyback programme.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares snap run of wins as financials weigh

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped three straight sessions of gains to end lower on Monday, hit by losses among financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 0.1% to end at 10,621.4 points. The index earlier hit a fresh record high of 10,728.46 points. * Commercial Leasing...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Live Nation Stock Jumps After Strong Earnings Report

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Report shares soared Friday, after the entertainment conglomerate swung to a profit in the third quarter and reported higher-than-expected revenue. Demand that built up during the pandemic generated ticket-price increases and more spending at live events for t-shirts, hot...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Silvercrest Asset Mgmt

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvercrest Asset Mgmt will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Insulet Stock Jumps To Record High Despite It's Mixed Report — Here's Why

Insulet (PODD) offered a mixed third-quarter report, but PODD stock popped to a record high on Friday. During the third quarter, the insulin-pump maker earned 18 cents per share, minus some items, on $275.6 million in sales. Earnings climbed by a penny year over year, but missed analyst views for 25 cents a share. Sales popped nearly 18% and were narrowly ahead of the $273 million forecast.
STOCKS
CNBC

Qualcomm shares jump after company reports strong earnings during chip shortage

Qualcomm shares closed up almost 13% Thursday, a day after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. The company reported 56% year-over-year growth in chip sales despite the global chip shortage. CEO Cristiano Amon told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the company had a great fourth...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Satellite group SES third-quarter earnings beat forecasts

(Adds details, CEO quote) Nov 4 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter core earnings despite pressure on revenues. Satellite players such as SES and rival Eutelsat are facing challenges as traditional video revenues decline and data becomes the dominant source of satellite industry revenues. Its core...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

German Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Scores Record 15% Jump in Third Quarter Revenue

German broadcasting giant ProSiebenSat.1 is reporting a 15% leap in third quarter revenue to €1.06 billion ($1.23 billion), driven by its advertising intake from entertainment which has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, growing 18% year-on-year in the quarter, it said on Thursday. The company — which operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and controls production group Red Arrow Studios — is now aiming for revenue of €4.45 billion to €4.55 billion ($5.1 billion) for the full year, a year-on-year increase of between 10% and 12%. “These are the highest revenues in a third quarter in the company’s history,” Rainer Beaujean, chairman of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Nikola Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Report, SEC Settlement Update

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corp. Report shares jumped higher Thursday after the troubled electric truckmaker said it could settle fraud charges levied by the Securities & Exchange Commission for around $125 million. It is unclear which investigation the SEC settlement traces back to, with the agency launching a probe...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

EXp’s previous quarters have been stunning, and this quarter could follow in the same pattern. The company’s agent growth and international expansion prospects are bright. With the company underestimated by Wall Street, eXp could crush estimates this quarter. The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) has been firing...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy