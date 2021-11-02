Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Engaged!

“Spencer” star Kristen Stewart just revealed she’s engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer!

Stewart spilled the news on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” sharing, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

She went on to describe her ideal wedding, saying, "I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come and I want us to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles, we are just going to stand and do vows and f—king party after. It is kind of just a great excuse to get together and say ‘I love you’ in front of all your friends."

Howard asked what she will wear, and Stewart revealed, "I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old t-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut off and barefoot. And I want to get married in Topanga and be CHILLING. I want it to be very calming. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in a faux tuxedo t-shirt."

What will Dylan wear? Kristen insisted, "Whatever she wants, I have no idea."

Due to COVID, timing would probably be next year, as she shared, "We want to have some freedom to chill so i would say next year."

Kristen has already thought about what they will serve, dishing, "Food is the biggest deal. I don’t care about flowers or s--t like that, but the food needs to be on point. and also a mixture… we need a mix of caviar and 7-11."

Kristen said she wouldn't mind a band for the ceremony, but she's leaning toward a deejay for the reception. "Nobody dances to bands at weddings… you need to play Princess Di ballads. You need full on wedding music."

The couple met years ago, but started dating after reconnecting at a friend’s birthday party in 2019. That’s when Kristen fell hard for Dylan.

KStew told Stern in November 2019 that two weeks after they saw each other at the party, she confessed her love.

"The first time I told her I love her... it was, like, really late and we were in some s--tty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they, like, walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so f--king in love with you.’ Like, done."

The actress was ready to tie the knot with the “Moxie” writer, too, telling Stern in 2019 she couldn’t wait, insisting, "I think good things happen fast."

At the time, she thought she might pop the question, revealing, "I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable."

Stewart gushed, "When you know, you know. You know what I mean?... There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."

Meanwhile, Kristen is getting lots of awards buzz right now for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Stewart chatted with "Extra's" Jenn Lahmers about the role, opening up about how she grew attached to Princess Diana during the research process. She explained, “The whole research period was literally just sort of falling in love with her, just feeling protective of her in a genuine sense, so when we were there, it wasn’t a stretch to imagine feeling sorry for somebody in a scenario like that. I was so kind of viciously protective of her.” Check out the interview!

She also opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at the premiere, saying, “Yes, she's very famous, but I think playing someone that everyone loved so much was the most daunting thing.”

Watch!