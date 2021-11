A new report from the Philadelphia Controller’s Office confirmed the obvious: Trash collection in the city is chronically late. But the report from Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart went deeper into data from the Streets Department dating back to 2009. Her office found that the delays –– driven by a spike in trash tonnage during the pandemic –– were not equal. While some neighborhoods saw a deep decline in service, others barely missed a beat.

