For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $13.45.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO