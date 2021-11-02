North Carolina Woman Fatally Shot and Baby Left in Critical Condition Following Domestic Dispute

Shantel Harper/ Facebook

A woman from Lenoir, North Carolina, was killed and her baby left in critical condition after a domestic dispute turned deadly.

Police responded to a shooting at the home around noon. When they arrived on the scene, they found two adults injured from gunshot wounds as well as an infant.

Medics were quickly called for assistance, and all three were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

After gathering the preliminary information and evidence, investigators believe the male victim shot the woman during an argument and the baby before turning the gun on himself.

The woman was later identified as Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, and 24-year-old Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr. was identified as the male victim and suspected shooter.

Both succumbed to their injuries at UNC Healthcare. The baby was airlifted to CMC Main and is still fighting for its life.

According to The Associated Press, all three victims were related, although the police did not share any details on the relationships.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects at this time. Lenoir Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to call 828-757-2104