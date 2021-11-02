United States Of Al - Episode 2.07 - College / Pohantoon - Press Release

JAMIE AND EDDIE EXPERIENCE MARITAL TENSION WHEN EDDIE ALLOWS HER NEWLY RELEASED EX-CONVICT FATHER TO LIVE WITH THEM, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, NOV. 5. “Good Intentions” – Jamie and Eddie experience marital tension when Eddie allows her newly released ex-convict father, Armin (Michael Cullen), to live with them. Also, Danny and Baez go out of their way to help a desperate out-of-town man (Dave Quay) find his missing sister; Anthony enlists Erin’s help when new evidence arises in a closed case from his previous police career; and Frank goes head to head with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when a local priest calling for the NYPD to be defunded causes friction between the force and the church, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO