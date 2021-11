COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State student was among three people robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning near the main campus, prompting the university to issue a safety alert. Columbus police say the student and the two other victims were together at about 2:05 a.m. on West Oakland Avenue, which is just north of campus. An unknown vehicle approached the trio and a male got out, pointed a gun at the victims and demanded their belongings, police say.

