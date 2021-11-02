CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Now the new additions for November 2021

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony announces that these titles will be added to PlayStation Now starting today (and by the way, an earlier leak proved to...

Comments / 0

IGN

Sony Introduces New PlayStation PC Label

In a reflection of Sony's recent embrace of PC gaming, the platform holder has introduced the PlayStation PC brand for several of its games on Steam. The new label popped up just recently as the publisher for Days Gone on Steam, and Video Games Chronicle reports that the name was registered back in April. It further solidifies Sony's intentions for PC, suggesting that PlayStation intends to bring plenty more games to Steam in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

PlayStation Plus free game list for November leaks and includes a terrifying PlayStation VR title and a fantastical PS3 remaster

The PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) free games for November have been leaked, apparently by the same source that originally leaked the list for October, which included Mortal Kombat X. The leak for last month ended up being accurate, so PS4 and PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription might want to check out the free games coming for November while taking a final opportunity to get hold of October’s freebies. Next month's free games will run from November 2 to December 7.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Mafia: Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy IX Headline Four PlayStation Now Games for November 2021

At the same time the PlayStation Plus games were leaked for November 2021, two games were also leaked for this month’s PlayStation Now lineup. According to Dealabs user Billbil-kun, those games were Mafia: Definitive Edition and Celeste. According to the official list released by Sony, that leak was also correct. Joining those two titles arriving on PlayStation Now tomorrow are Final Fantasy IX and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: PlayStation Plus games for November: Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

It’s a bumper PlayStation Plus lineup this November, with six titles in total available to add to your game library starting Tuesday, November 2. Partake in an epic dodgeball tournament with Knockout City, play sleuth and spot imposters in social deduction game First Class Trouble, then wield weapons and battle monsters in the fantasy world of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

First Class Trouble Now Out on PC and PlayStation

It’s time to brush up on those deduction skills with the release of First Class Trouble. This social deduction game leaves Steam Early Access today. That’s not all since it’s also now available at the PlayStation Store. PlayStation Plus members can download the version for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for free between November 2 to December 6.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a free PS4 and PS5 download

It’s been quite a month for Ghost Recon Breakpoint after the launch of a surprising new expansion across all platforms. And this was followed by allowing PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC gamers to download it and try the new experience for free. So even if you’ve played Ghost Recon Breakpoint...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox: November 8 to 12

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
VIDEO GAMES

