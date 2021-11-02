PlayStation Now the new additions for November 2021

During today’s Sony State of Play event, the Devolver Digital published Death’s Door was confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 23, 2021. Death’s Door stars a Crow who is just doing his job by reaping souls. However, things get more interesting after a soul is stolen, and he must track down the thief through a realm untouched by death where terrible creatures reside. During gameplay, players assume the role of the Crow, who can fight back against enemies using melee weapons, arrows, and magic. Further, these can also be used to get through the environment. The Crow’s skills can be upgraded to make encounters easier, but there will still be stronger enemies awaiting.
