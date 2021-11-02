CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chef's Quick Tips: Mexi steak bowl

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9Awq_0ckAOqx500

This week, Michelle Walrath, co-founder of Organic Krush , shows Tina Redwine how to make Mexi steak bowls.

Mexi steak bowl

4 oz grilled steak-
1/ 2 c pineapple-- (*tip   the bromein in pineapple helps break down the heavy protein of steak

1/4 c black beans

1 cup sauteed spinach

1 cup brown rice
2 oz Krush dressing chipotle crema

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steak#Brown Rice#Chipotle#Crema#Food Drink#Chef#Organic Krush
news9.com

Skillet Steaks

2 ribeye or New York steaks (at least 1-inch-thick, about 12 ounces each) Remove the steaks from the refrigerator about 30 minutes to 1 hour before cooking. Play on a paper towel line late and then blot estate all over with additional paper towels until the steak is completely dry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Clean Eating

Clean Ramen Bowl Made Quick & Easy

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Ramen packets are a thing of yesterday. While these just-add-water meals may be simple, instant ramen packets are loaded with excess sodium and MSGs. In fact, studies suggest that these salt-laden packet meals may increase risk for heart disease and stroke.
RECIPES
Parade

This Greek Veggie Power Bowl Is A Quick, Healthy Lunch You'll Want All Week

A fresh mix of flavors and nutrients makes this Greek Veggie Power Bowl the ideal midday meal. This healthy lunch recipe from HUNGRY GIRL FAST & EASY by Lisa Lillien delivers hefty doses of fiber (lentils!), plant sterols (cucumber! cauliflower!) and lycopene (tomato!), all of which can help control cholesterol levels. Omit the feta cheese for an easy vegan lunch or dinner, or add your choice of protein on top.
RECIPES
oceaniacruises.com

Chef Kelly’s Cream Scone Recipe

Scones are one of my favorite recipes to prepare for brunch or tea and are a favorite during Oceania Cruises’ Afternoon Tea on board. What I love about scones, similar to frittatas, is that they are extremely versatile and easy to personalize. You can add chives or a little Stilton cheese for a savory variation. Others enjoy black walnuts and cinnamon in their scones. Lemon or orange zest, raisins, nuts and cheeses all make delicious additions to scones. Just work your additions into the dough before resting it in the refrigerator and be sure to use small amounts so they do not overwhelm the recipe. At teatime, scones are typically served with clotted cream and raspberry jam. Scones are best enjoyed immediately, so I like making them in small batches like this recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
danspapers.com

Recipe: Chef Sam McCleland’s Tuna Poke

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Sam McCleland, co-owner and executive chef of Sag Harbor’s The Beacon and The Bell & Anchor, knows a thing or two about seafood in his over 20 years manning those East End kitchens. Enjoy his very popular tuna poke recipe!. Chef...
SAG HARBOR, NY
edibleorlando.com

Chef-Approved Tips for Feeding a Holiday Crowd

It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is less than a month away. Unlike last year, many of you may feel comfortable traveling to spend the special day with loved ones. Or maybe you’re hoping to host in your own home! If you fall into the latter group, Edible Orlando is here to ensure that your meal runs smoothly. Here are seven chef-approved tips to help you keep your sanity as you prep and plan to feed a holiday crowd.
ORLANDO, FL
Allrecipes.com

8 Quick and Comforting Cube Steak Recipes

Beef cube steak (sometimes known as cubed steak or minute steak) is a cut of meat, usually top round, that has been sliced and pounded with a meat tenderizer to create a more tender, succulent steak. The indentations left on the meat resemble small cubes, hence the name. Cube steaks are a great value and can be transformed into a family-pleasing dinner any day of the week. Take a look at this tasty collection of cube steak recipes — from comforting chicken-fried steak with mushroom gravy to cube steaks Parmigiana with fresh tomato sauce — to see how to cook beef cube steaks for perfect results every time.
RECIPES
palmbeachillustrated.com

Chef’s Favorite Side Dishes

“Our truffled lobster macaroni and cheese is an elevated version of the childhood classic that takes comfort food to a new level,” explains Sicignano. “At Flagler Steakhouse, we recommend pairing this side with our bone-in filet mignon, but the richness of this dish will complement any holiday meal.” The sauce is a reduction of heavy cream along with Gruyère and Manchego, and the dish is topped with panko breadcrumbs, shaved black truffle, and a lobster claw.
RECIPES
Eater

It’s Chef Skip’s Fish Fry — and Everyone’s Invited

When the cashier hands Christopher Skipper a customer’s order on a sheet of paper, he doesn’t call on a member of his staff to complete the request. Instead, the Virginia Beach native grins ear-to-ear and gets to work. In less than 10 minutes, he’s prepared to-go boxes of fried seafood, wings, or salmon bites from the latest location of Chef Skip, a modest carryout kitchen near Howard University’s campus. Each box comes with a signature purple flower and a side of his creamy, sweet secret sauce. Skipper watches in delight when customers decide to tuck into hot filets, well-seasoned shrimp, or crabcakes from the comfort of their cars, knowing that freshness won’t be guaranteed if they’re consumed even half an hour after they leave.
RESTAURANTS
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's Hummus 101

Chef Bobby channels his Lebanese heritage to transform into Chef Bobby from Abu Dhabi. Hummus ! 101 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or 1 ½ cups (250 grams) cooked chickpeas 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice, 1 large lemon 1/4 cup (60 ml) well-stirred tahini 1 small garlic clove, minced 2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin Salt to taste 2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) water Dash ground paprika or sumac, for serving 1.In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini 2.Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.ini, making the hummus smooth and creamy. 3.Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency. 4.Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week. We have amped this dish up with small diced lamb or beef. Garlic, Jalapeno, onion, pine nuts and butter Medium heat in a saute pan melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and Lightly Saute’ ¼ cup of diced Spanish onion. You want achieve a medium browned onion. Add 1 cup of diced Lamb or beef. Crank up the heat and toss the meat with a spatula while sliding the pan back and forth for 3 minutes add 1 tablespoon of pine nuts and 6 thin slices of jalapeno. Once the Jalapeno wilts remove from the heat and spoon all ingredients over the hummus and serve with fresh pita.
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's Bolognese sauce 101

This time Chef Bobby channels his Italian heritage, and is joined by a special guest, the legendary Ryan Ermanni. · Ingredients · 2 tbsp unsalted butter · 2 tbsp Olive oil · 1 cup Grated carrots optional · 1 cup Celery, minced optional · 1 cup Onions, finely minced · 1 tsp garlic diced · 1 tbsp fresh chopped basil · 1 tsp fresh rosemary · 1 lb Ground beef (80/20) · 1 lb Ground pork · 125 oz jar store-bought marinara · 1/2 cup Heavy cream · 1 tsp Salt · 1/2 tsp Black pepper · 1 lb Wide pasta noodles, such as pappardelle or tagliatelle · Parmesan cheese In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium heat. Add in carrots along with celery and onions and sauté until they're just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and ground pork, and cook until browned, breaking up the meat as you stir. Pour in the jar of store-bought marinara sauce along with salt and pepper and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens. When the Bolognese sauce has reached your desired consistency, stir in the heavy cream. Remove from heat, and serve over your favorite pasta—we like to use pappardelle or tagliatelle—and top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Oatmeal Cups

NEW ORLEANS — Oatmeal Cup Base Recipe:. Double Chocolate (makes 2 muffins) Apple Cinnamon (makes 2 muffins) Coconut Blueberry (makes 2 muffins) Cranberry Orange (makes 2 muffins) ½ cup dried cranberries. 1 Tbsp. orange zest. Nut Butter & Jam (makes 2 muffins) 2 Tbsp. nut butter - almond, peanut, cashew,...
RECIPES
News 12

News 12

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy