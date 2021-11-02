Chef's Quick Tips: Mexi steak bowl

Chef Bobby channels his Lebanese heritage to transform into Chef Bobby from Abu Dhabi. Hummus ! 101 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or 1 ½ cups (250 grams) cooked chickpeas 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice, 1 large lemon 1/4 cup (60 ml) well-stirred tahini 1 small garlic clove, minced 2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin Salt to taste 2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) water Dash ground paprika or sumac, for serving 1.In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini 2.Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.ini, making the hummus smooth and creamy. 3.Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency. 4.Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week. We have amped this dish up with small diced lamb or beef. Garlic, Jalapeno, onion, pine nuts and butter Medium heat in a saute pan melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and Lightly Saute’ ¼ cup of diced Spanish onion. You want achieve a medium browned onion. Add 1 cup of diced Lamb or beef. Crank up the heat and toss the meat with a spatula while sliding the pan back and forth for 3 minutes add 1 tablespoon of pine nuts and 6 thin slices of jalapeno. Once the Jalapeno wilts remove from the heat and spoon all ingredients over the hummus and serve with fresh pita.

