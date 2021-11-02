Kristen Stewart Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer: "We're Marrying"

Kristen Stewart's dedication to her role as Princess Diana in Spencer was nothing short of spectacular, capturing the anger and heartbreak of the late British royal in a way that sheds some light on her well-known story. But one startling scene left us with more questions than answers. During a tense holiday dinner, Diana clutches the pearls around her neck — a Christmas gift from Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) — and yanks them off, sending the individual pearls soaring into her bowl of soup and her mouth. Seething, Diana continues to eat, chewing around the oversize jewels like a single nibble wouldn't break all of her teeth in real life.
