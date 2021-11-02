CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer: "We're Marrying"

By Kelsie Gibson
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kristen Stewart is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer. According to E! News, the Spencer actress announced the exciting news on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, revealing that Dylan popped the question....

POPSUGAR

