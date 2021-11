This weekend, we got an inside look at the NEW Disneyland Paris Holiday Parade, and it made us even MORE excited for the holidays. As if we weren’t pumped enough about the holidays in the Disney Parks, this behind the scenes look gave us a look at some of the elements of the new Disneyland Paris parade, “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade,” and it’s the perfect dose of Christmas cheer to prep us for the holiday season! The parade starts on November 13th, 2021, and based off of this preview, it seems like it’ll be the perfect way to welcome the holidays.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO