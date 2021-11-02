Last week I tried the stuffed cupcake ($5.50), which was an apple cider cupcake with salted caramel and it was really wonderful. The cake was very moist and tasted like apple cider in the best way possible, with the emphasis on the apples, not the cloying sweetness often found in cider. The salted caramel was subtle and not too sweet. All in all, this was a well balanced treat. The stuffed cupcakes are perfect for sharing (which is what I did), but there are also regular cupcakes, and of course, full size cakes. I may have to go back to try the pumpkin cupcake with a brown sugar buttercream.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO