Visual Art

citysuntimes.com

Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition Presents Fall Open Studios Tour

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet artists in their studios, learn about the creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art during the Sedona Fall Open Studios Tour, which takes place over the weekend of Oct. 29–31. The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) presents this popular biannual event, when...
SEDONA, AZ
glasstire.com

Big Medium’s Austin Studio Tour Returns in November

The Austin Studio Tour, an annual event that invites the public to visit artist’s studios, galleries, and public art projects on the West and East sides of Austin, will take place on three separate weekends in November this year. The event is organized by Big Medium, an Austin nonprofit art space.
AUSTIN, TX
thezebra.org

Local Artists Band Together to Save Torpedo Factory Studios

ALEXANDRIA, VA–The City of Alexandria has recently released its plans to renovate the Torpedo Factory Art Center. Plans which could severely impact the livelihood of artists who work within the Center. The City’s proposal includes three potential plans:. An incremental revitalization, to include “Modest improvements and changes,” as outlined and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
townandcountrymag.com

Tour Greek Artist Alekos Fassianos's Home

There is no end to the accolades for ancient Greece’s designs (Columns! Pottery! Frescos!), but today’s Greek creatives live beyond their ancestors' long shadows. For several years, designers and artists have been gaining momentum in Athens, and this fall, they celebrated the first Athens Design Forum, a showcase of the city’s contemporary designers. Among exhibitions by Carwan Gallery and presentations of emerging designers’ like Kostas Lambridis, a tour of the home and art studio of iconic Greek painter Alekos Fassianos was a favorite for Athenian locals and visitors alike.
VISUAL ART
telegram.com

Suffolk Street warehouse to be converted to 'artists only' studios

”Artists don’t want to work next to a lawyer or an insurance guy, an artist wants to be in a community,” said Jonathan Davey, commercial real estate broker. ”It really is about a sense of community.” To make that happen, he is involved in the creation of an "artists only" building at 50 Suffolk St.
WORCESTER, MA
Savannah Morning News

From downtown servers to full-time artists, four friends have a reunion show at Sulfur Studios

It was the late spring of 2008. Katherine Agurcia, Lee Ashburn, Tamara Garvey, and Matt Hebermehl were all working as servers at The Lady and Sons in downtown Savannah. It was the peak of the restaurant’s popularity, and day after day lines would form leading up to the entrance doors, a promise to the four that they were in for another hard night.
SAVANNAH, GA
geauganews.com

CALL FOR ARTISTS! MC Studio Christmas Boutique Opens 11/19

MC Studio in Chagrin Falls Christmas Boutique will be here soon!. Art to be delivered November 4-6 by appointment. Contact to schedule a drop off time. MC Studio has a Gallery as well as Art Classes and Events. They are located at 1208 Bell Rd., Chagrin Falls. For additional information...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
mmm.edu

Hallie Cohen exhibits in “Artists Draw Their Studios”

Invited by artist Michelle Weinberg, and inspired by her practice of periodically drawing her own studio, approximately 50 artists will contribute drawings of their workplaces in a unique project that exposes the diverse ways that artists perceive their own creative work and lives. Curated by Michelle Weinberg. Location: BYRDCLIFFE Kleinert/James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelaurelofasheville.com

RAD Artists Open Doors for Annual Studio Stroll

The River Arts District Artists’ Studio Stroll takes place Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14. Demonstrations, exhibitions and special sales are planned, with studios open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some evening events are also planned. With sidewalks and improved traffic patterns making the River Arts District (RAD) more walkable and much safer for all, the event promises an opportunity to connect with favorite artists in their element, meet brand-new artists and purchase art ahead of the holiday shopping season.
ASHEVILLE, NC
GraysHarborTalk

Tamara D’Andrea’s Mother Crow’s Studio Gallery Shows, Supports and Teaches Local Artists

In January 2021, a new neighbor joined Douglas Orr’s Aldergrove Gallery in the Aberdeen Art Center. Artist Tamara D’Andrea moved into a small space on the east side of the building and opened her doors under the name of Mother Crow’s Studio Gallery. Visitors can watch Tamara paint while browsing and purchasing local artists’ work. Classes are also available.
ABERDEEN, WA
newbernmagazine.com

The Michaelé Rose at Studio M: Artistic Treasures & Crystals

Michaelé Rose at Studio M, located at 217 Middle Street, is known for their unique specialty: custom-made stained glass, created by owners Michaelé and John Watson, with their own hands, with the utmost care and skill. It’s virtually impossible to walk by their window display without stopping to gawk at...
DESIGN
marinmagazine.com

The ICB’s Beloved Winter Open Studios Returns This December, Showcasing the Bay Area’s Most Talented Artists

The Bay Area’s premier art destination, The ICB Building in Sausalito is proud to announce the return of Winter Open Studios the first weekend in December. Winter Open Studios is known among collectors, gallerists and art lovers as the yearly art event not to be missed. It’s a unique opportunity to see the work of over 100 of the Bay Area’s most talented artists, all under one curved roof.
SAUSALITO, CA
smilepolitely.com

Try a seasonal cupcake from The Cake Artist’s Studio

Last week I tried the stuffed cupcake ($5.50), which was an apple cider cupcake with salted caramel and it was really wonderful. The cake was very moist and tasted like apple cider in the best way possible, with the emphasis on the apples, not the cloying sweetness often found in cider. The salted caramel was subtle and not too sweet. All in all, this was a well balanced treat. The stuffed cupcakes are perfect for sharing (which is what I did), but there are also regular cupcakes, and of course, full size cakes. I may have to go back to try the pumpkin cupcake with a brown sugar buttercream.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

