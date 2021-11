For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, Stillwater High School Theatre Department is on track to produce two shows for live audiences! After cancellations in 2019-2020 and a virtual/in person season last year, second year director Elizabeth Ziegler is thrilled to be able to bring two live performances to the SHS Performing Arts Center. First up is Ken Ludwig’s Midsummer/JERSEY, which is a modernization of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream set on the Jersey Shore and all that implies. Keeping the original five act format and storyline, the show features modern language suitable for a twenty-first century audience, Shakespeare’s iconic characters, and a setting made famous for its subculture. With Town & Gown Theatre offering the full-fledged Shakespearean version this spring, this is the perfect opportunity to brush up on your Shakespeare before digesting the whole show in April.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO