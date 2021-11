The reality is that you might be fine at fighting off scammers most of the time but one day someone catches you when your guard is down or things aren’t running smoothly. Ask anyone who has been scammed – or almost scammed. And they’re bound to tell you that they were juggling too much work on the job or dealing with a long list of upsetting situations and worries at home. And the COVID-19 pandemic only made everyday life even more stressful.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO