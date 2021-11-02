CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner

By CNN Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Actor and producer Kal Penn has revealed he is engaged to be married to his partner, Josh, after 11 years together. The couple first met in Washington 11 years ago when Penn was working in the White House...

