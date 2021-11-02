CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bearish bias remains intact

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD has been edging lower since the beginning of the week. France has postponed sanctions on the UK but the British pound failed to capitalize. The pair could find it difficult to stage a rebound ahead of central bank events. GBP/USD has failed to capitalize on the modest bearish...

