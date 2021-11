This week, the moon waxes as it moves through Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, building toward next week’s eclipse. With three planets in provocative Scorpio and the lunar eclipse on the horizon, the atmosphere is edgy, and people around you appear tense, agitated, and suspicious. Change feels inevitable, but nobody knows what kind. You can’t control or predict the future, so stop trying to. Instead, try to trust that your community will support you, because if you let it, it will.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 HOURS AGO