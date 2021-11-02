Providence police make arrest in laundromat homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man suspected of shooting and killing another man during an attempted robbery has been captured in New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.

Johan Quinones, 22, was arrested in Jersey City last week in connection with the homicide of Melvin Ricardo Perez Reyes, 38 .

Police allege Quinones entered a Broad Street laundromat on Oct. 12, put a gun to Perez Reyes’ back and told him to hand over the jewelry around his neck. When he refused, police said there was a struggle and the gun went off.

Perez Reyes was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was the city’s 21st homicide victim of the year.



According to Providence Police Capt. Timothy O’Hara, Quinones was found inside a basement apartment on Oct. 26 with the help of Jersey City police, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Secret Service.

When officers arrived, Quinones tried to run out the back door but was ultimately caught and charged as a fugitive from justice. Police said the residents of the apartment where he was staying have not been charged.

Quinones is currently being held in New Jersey as he waits extradition back to Providence to face charges in the homicide.

