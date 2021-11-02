Warner Bros. To Drop 'The Matrix: Resurrections' NFTs

The synopsis of The Batman has been revealed on the official Warner Brothers website. It promises to be grungier and more sinister than any previous Batman movie. Warner Brothers has been keeping any information concerning The Batman top-secret ever since the first trailer was released during 2021 DC FanDome. But it seems that they are finally leaking some small insight on what the tone of the movie is going to look like and covering Batman’s complicated character arc. The news is definitely not giving out too much info either, since the plot and storyline are still being kept under a black cape to the public.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO