Warner Bros. To Drop 'The Matrix: Resurrections' NFTs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. is gearing up to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by the upcoming movie The Matrix: Resurrections later this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Matrix NFT collection will take cues from popular NFT “avatar” art companies, including CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, which sell unique...

