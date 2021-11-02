Naughty Dog Celebrates Uncharted 3’s 10th Anniversary by Discussing the Origin of the Cargo Plane Sequence

As it stands, the mainline Uncharted quadrilogy is one of the most venerated adventure/third-person shooter series of all time. By marrying high production values with interactive set pieces, Naughty Dog helped amplify what a "cinematic game" meant during the seventh console generation. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception initially seemed like the ultimate realization of that template, both to me and many others. But as that dopamine rush from well-framed action scenes and Drake's affable commentary wore off, an increasingly negative outlook soured the campaign for me. Considering how the story is among the few aspects left untouched, what with online server closures and gameplay tweaks in The Nathan Drake Collection, retrospectively analyzing its foundation could reveal better insights on the series’ successes altogether. When does it work? Was its precursor’s legacy a bedrock or quicksand for its own aspirations?

