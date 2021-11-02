CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naughty Dog Celebrates Uncharted 3’s 10th Anniversary by Discussing the Origin of the Cargo Plane Sequence

PlayStation LifeStyle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception has turned 10. Time flies, but memories remain. In order to celebrate the game turning a decade old, Naughty Dog has penned a lengthy blog post reminiscing about Uncharted 3‘s development and revealing the origin of the famous cargo plane sequence....

www.playstationlifestyle.net

