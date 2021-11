One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that MJ wore during his first comeback, and it also gained quite a bit of fame due to its inclusion in the movie Space Jam. Over the years, the shoe has received a plethora of new colorways, and every single year around the Holiday season, we are blessed with at least one new model or retro. The "Cool Grey" 11 is coming back this year, but as it turns out, another model for women is also on the way.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO