Inmate serving life sentence in Bessemer dies of natural causes

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 68-year-old inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Monday of natural causes.

Shelton Lorenz Foster, 68, had been treated in the prison infirmary for “multiple significant natural disease” when he was taken to UAB Hospital on Oct. 13. Foster had been serving a life sentence for a 2018 murder conviction out of Covington County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections will conduct an examination to determine the cause of Foster’s death.

