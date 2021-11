SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Chinese American World War II veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve more than 70 years later. On Saturday, more than 100 Chinese American World War II veterans from the Bay Area and Sacramento will be honored for their sacrifice and service in Sacramento. They will be receiving the Congressional Gold Medal which is Congress’s highest honor of national appreciation. Only four World War II veterans are still alive and will be there this weekend to accept the awards themselves.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO