As Climate Change Impacts Major Industries Globally, Sofar Ocean Secures $39M Series B to Accelerate its Ocean Intelligence Platform to Drive Climate Mitigation and Adaptation

Small businesses are lagging behind their larger counterparts in establishing comprehensive climate plans, but are working to slash their carbon emissions, two experts have said.However, the Planet Mark founder Steve Malkin, who helps businesses with their sustainability goals, said that while small businesses have few formal plans, they are still making changes.“They’re probably a bit behind the curve, certainly on measurement, not necessarily on doing stuff,” he said.The UK has set a target to reach net zero by 2050. That will mean the country needs to emit less carbon than it sequesters through forests and other carbon-absorbing assets.Thousands of businesses...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO