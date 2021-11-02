CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

As Climate Change Impacts Major Industries Globally, Sofar Ocean Secures $39M Series B to Accelerate its Ocean Intelligence Platform to Drive Climate Mitigation and Adaptation

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo date, Sofar's subscription base includes hundreds of climate and ocean scientists, more than a dozen global shipping carriers, and international government agencies that leverage its IoT-enabled ocean intelligence platform for applications including: climate research; fuel-efficient ocean mobility; offshore energy site and risk assessment; weather models and forecasting; protection of coastal...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Small firms slashing climate impact despite lack of formal plans, experts say

Small businesses are lagging behind their larger counterparts in establishing comprehensive climate plans, but are working to slash their carbon emissions, two experts have said.However, the Planet Mark founder Steve Malkin, who helps businesses with their sustainability goals, said that while small businesses have few formal plans, they are still making changes.“They’re probably a bit behind the curve, certainly on measurement, not necessarily on doing stuff,” he said.The UK has set a target to reach net zero by 2050. That will mean the country needs to emit less carbon than it sequesters through forests and other carbon-absorbing assets.Thousands of businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends

In 2020, for the first time in Australia, more than half the shareholders of a public company voted in support of a climate change resolution put forward by shareholders in the face of opposition from the company’s board of directors. The resolution, advanced at Woodside Petroleum’s annual general meeting, called for the company to establish hard targets to bring its own emissions and the emissions caused by the use of its products globally in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below two degrees. A similar resolution followed at this year’s AGL annual general meeting, gaining the support of...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

The Green Tech Movement and Its Impact on Climate Change

We all know that we should be doing our part in the fight against climate change. But how much of an impact does simply carrying a reusable bag at a grocery store really have? The rising popularity of e-commerce has led to increased emissions from delivery trucks and waste disposal issues. Technology can even provide effective carbon offsets by offsetting some of your impact on the world with energy-efficient tech, so you can start making a difference within weeks after first changing how you go about shopping online.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Earth & Sky

Global climate change may impact crops within 10 years

NASA originally published this story on November 1, 2021. Global climate change may affect the production of maize (corn) and wheat as early as 2030 under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, according to a new NASA study published on November 1, 2021, in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Food. Maize crop yields are projected to decline 24 percent, while wheat could potentially see growth of about 17 percent.
AGRICULTURE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A new effort to help communities adapt to climate change

Biden's infrastructure bill includes $50 billion for climate resiliency funding to help mitigate and adapt to global warming. Tom Casciato reports on a unique partnership in California that uses behavioral science and cultural awareness in climate studies to help communities cope with extreme weather, as part of our series, ‘Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change.’
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Smart Robotic Rover Assists Scientists in Monitoring Impact of Climate Change on Ocean

Ocean depths are difficult to access and research due to the vastness of the deep sea and the technological limitations of operating in such an extreme environment. As a result, scientists know more about the moon's surface than they do about the deep seabed. MBARI is addressing this discrepancy by utilizing advances in robotic technology.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Climate Change#Climate Change Mitigation#Oceans#Data Infrastructure#Usv#Climate Fund#Partner At Foundry Group
TechCrunch

Sofar nets a $39M round B to grow its ocean-monitoring autonomous buoy network

The company operates what it calls an “ocean intelligence platform,” essentially a real-time map of various important oceanic metrics like currents, temperature, weather and so on. While some of this information is easy enough to get from satellites or the large network of shipping vessels on the water at any given time, the kind of granularity and ground truth you get from having thousands of dedicated observers riding the waves is pretty clear.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Cash for adaptation ‘lagging behind pace of climate change’

The cost of adapting to extreme weather could hit hundreds of billions of dollars a year by 2030, UN research found. The cost of adapting to climate change is between five and 10 times higher than the money currently being spent, research has found, despite funding hitting 79.6 billion dollars (£58 billion) in 2019.
ENVIRONMENT
uci.edu

Taking stock of human adaptation to climate change

Global network finds fragmented and incremental efforts. As society experiences increasingly frequent and severe natural hazard events and environmental stressors — while making little progress at reducing carbon emissions — the need to adapt to the changing climate has become starkly clear. But people worldwide are approaching adaptation in vastly different and incohesive ways, according to a new study in the journal Nature Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Business Insider

Digital media disruptors 'punching above their weight,' achieving societal impact on shoestring budgets, amid ongoing threats

The Inflection Point International report, published by SembraMedia, a non-profit that supports entrepreneurial journalists, in partnership with the global philanthropic organisation Luminate, is based on interviews with 201 independent digital native media organizations across Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Coming a month after the announcement of journalists Maria Ressa...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Ocean Data Startup Sofar Scores A Nearly $40 Million Funding Round

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Oceans cover the vast majority of the Earth's surface — 71%, to be exact. And yet so much of what occurs on the water goes completely unobserved by humans.
ADVOCACY
EurekAlert

New release! Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Information Platform (AP-PLAT) website

Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Information Platform (AP-PLAT) website is accessible at https://ap-plat.nies.go.jp/. The Climate Change Adaptation Centre is responsible for developing an international information sharing system on climate change and other related issues, as stipulated in the Climate Change Adaptation Act of Japan. We have been operating our website since June 2019 with the aim of disseminating information in the Asia Pacific region, but now we have created and published scientific tools and redesigned the entire website to expand its content.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Ocean data collection firm Sofar raises $31 million

Sofar Ocean Technologies, which makes instruments for ocean data collection, has raised $31 million in a Series B syndicate round with Union Square Ventures and the Foundry Group. Why it matters: Sofar's data could improve the accuracy of weather forecasts and climate monitoring in the world's oceans, which have vast...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Climate accounting platform Persefoni raises $101M Series B led by Prelude and TPG

Persefoni, a Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, is the latest to benefit from this rising tide, with the news today that it has raised $101 million in its Series B financing round. Persefoni’s pitch is that it is an “ERP for Carbon Data”, which replaces the traditional manual and consulting-based approach and avoids proprietary approaches, which could create problems when it comes to auditing.
ECONOMY
shareable.net

Climate adaptation: resilience, self-sufficiency and systems change

This weekend marks the beginning of COP26. After being delayed for nearly a year because of COVID, diplomats, scientists, corporate lobbyists, NGOs, students, demonstrators, corporations, heads of state, and many, many other invited and uninvited guests are already making their way to Glasgow Scotland for what has been projected to be the most consequential U.N. climate change conference since the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy