The S&P 500 went gone back and forth on Monday as we continue to hover near the all-time highs. In fact, earlier in the day we did in fact make a fresh, new all-time high, but now we have gone back and forth to show a little bit of hesitancy. That being said, the market is a bit stretched at this point in time, so I think a short-term pullback will probably be looked at as a potential buying opportunity from the traders around the world who continue to see the S&P 500 as the premier destination to put money to work.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO