G2 Transaction: G2 Capital Advisors Served As The Exclusive Buy-Side Advisor To Stonewall Kitchen, A Portfolio Company Of Audax Private Equity, On Its Acquisition Of Michel Design Works

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Stonewall Kitchen LLC ("Stonewall Kitchen" or the "Company") manufactures and markets branded specialty food and home goods products. The York, Maine-based Company's portfolio consists of the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; Tillen Farms pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; Napa Valley Naturals oils and vinegars; Montebello organic pasta; Urban Accents spice mixes, seasonings,...

