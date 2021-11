When Allen Morris bought his grandson Frank Bell an Apple II computer in the late 1970s, Bell realized how powerful technology can be to change the world. He founded the management consulting and tech services firm Intellinet in 1993, and there, discovered how valuable relationships are with other IT professionals. He founded the Georgia CIO Leadership Association in 2003 to bring CIOs together to build support and share resources, and the organization expanded to include national chapters throughout the country. Bell also is a board member for the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, and has been on the board of advisors of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Buckhead Coalition.

