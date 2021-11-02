CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

State auditor visits county to discuss the two lost state grants

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQxzW_0ckAKGTR00

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners went into closed session during its Monday night meeting to discuss the Industrial Development Funds Grant mistakes that cost taxpayers $575,000.

Questions and concerns came about after it was discovered the grant process was not performed properly, not only once, but twice on two projects with Edwards Wood Products.

State Auditor Beth Wood and another members of her staff attended the meeting to try and bring some clarification to board members on the topic.

“During the closed session, the state auditors informed us that when they have allegations and do not find anything substantial, they do not make a report,” said Commissioner Whit Gibson to WLNC’s Sandy Callan. “When they do not find anything, which in this case they did not, they do not file a report. They informed us that they did not find anything fraudulent or deceptive even though there were problems and mistakes made, none of those rose to the level of fraudulent.”

Gibson also said that, even with that information, the IDF Committee will continue to meet.

“We still have matters we need to address and the purpose of making this committee was to find out as much as we could and make recommendations to the board,” said Gibson, “and we still have that to complete.”

Gibson went on to say he is hopeful this will be complete before the end of the month.

Commissioner Tim Ivey said the board didn’t learn anything new in the closed session that either the board or the committee didn’t already know.

“We did receive some direction on how things may progress from here,” said Ivey. “We will have another committee meeting on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., at which time we plan to talk to the finance director of the county who was not available last week.

“After that meeting, I think we can then put a final report together for the whole board with our recommendations of any actions we think need to occur,” added Ivey.

Commissioner Darrell “B.J.” Gibson agreed with Ivey, saying there was no new information from the auditors.

“She confirmed her previous statements of there being no criminal findings in their investigation,” said Darrell Gibson. “However her wisdom and advice in this situation, our ongoing role as commissioners and her overall insight was valuable as well as very much appreciated.

“We recognize that we have internal issues that we must address and improve,” continued Darrell Gibson. “I am confident that using their wisdom and the information shared by our state auditor, our committee will continue their investigation and bring us an effective recommendation soon.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet for its December meeting on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Applications to replace Alford being accepted

LAURINBURG — On Monday, the seat currently held by Scotland County Commissioner John Alford came up for grabs and applications to fill the position are now available. Alford holds the Laurel Hill Township seat, however, he has submitted his resignation which will go into effect on Dec. 31. “John has...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

State votes to take over East Laurinburg

RALEIGH — Due to years of what has been described as “futile efforts to help a resistant East Laurinburg to correct major bookkeeping, banking and auditing deficiencies,” the Local Government Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to impound the Scotland County town’s books and assume full control of the town’s finances. The...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

First dirt is turned on new community center

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County government officials joined together on Friday to “move some dirt” and officially kick off the process to start building the new Laurel Hill Community Center. In January 2020, Laurel Hill residents banded together and attended a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak on...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Write-ins dominate municipal elections

LAURINBURG — Less than 25% of the eligible registered voters cast a ballot in the 2021 municipal elections, but the big story were the number of write-in votes cast. Across the four municipalities — East Laurinburg, Wagram, Gibson and Maxton — there were a total of 13 write-in candidates who garnered 83 of the 268 votes cast.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — The work to divert people suffering with substance use disorders to rehab programs instead of jail cells continues through a partnership between the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program started in May, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Hollis McNeill, the program’s...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

School district mulling teacher housing

LAURINBURG — The Human Resources Department of Scotland County Schools is always looking for incentives to recruit teachers to the district, but now the system is looking at something that could make it stand out. During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, Chief Human Resources Officer Dannie T....
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy