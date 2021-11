PORTLAND, Ore. — With this tight labor market, companies are offering better pay and benefits to try to recruit seasonal employees for the holiday season. UPS in Portland is holding a three-day hiring event, hoping to hire 1,500 new employees. The company anticipated over the summer it would be difficult to find seasonal employees amid a labor shortage. The company said it is offering competitive wages, flexible schedules and programs that help pay college tuition to attract new candidates.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO