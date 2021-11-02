CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

AirAvant Medical and First Nation Group join forces to distribute revolutionary sleep apnea device to Veterans and active-duty military members nationwide.

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

The partnership between First Nation Group, the premier medical-surgical supplier for all Federal government agencies, and AirAvant Medical offers relief for many Veterans diagnosed with OSA and will serve the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other government customers, allowing our nation's heroes access to a...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

Veterans and active-duty military members: Social Security has your back!

Every year on Veterans Day, we honor the people who risk their lives to protect our country. Our disability program is part of our obligation to wounded warriors and their families. Social Security is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors web page, www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
MILITARY
wnypapers.com

Tops to honor US veterans & active military with an 11% discount this Veterans Day

Tops Friendly Markets recently the company will once again offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11% discount off of their grocery bill this Veterans Day. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Tops Markets will honor an 11% discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household who shop at any Tops location. Customers should present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are a U.S. veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to automatically receive an 11% discount off of their total purchase that day.
MILITARY
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Aims to Recruit, Support Vets and Active-Duty Military

Hy-Vee Inc. has kicked off a month-long campaign to honor military veterans and active-duty members of the armed forces in the communities it serves, as well as raise awareness of and support for organizations that assist vets, active-duty military members and their families. The campaign is part of the company’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Sleep Disorders#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Airavant Medical#Veterans#Osa#Dod#First Nation Group#Va#Cpap
casscountyonline.com

DNR offers free admission to veterans, active-duty military, Nov. 11, 2021

Last Updated on November 4, 2021 by Indiana Department of Natural Resouces. All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. This...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Life insurance options for active duty military and veterans

Active duty servicemembers are automatically enrolled in SGLI group life insurance. Veterans can opt for group life insurance through Veterans Affairs' VGLI or get individual life insurance. If a veteran is totally disabled, they are eligible for free VGLI insurance. See Insider's guide to the best life insurance companies. Active...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
defense.gov

DOD Celebrates 'National Veterans and Military Families Month'

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month. The Defense Department recognizes that military families have important roles to play in supporting a strong and ready force. "Our nation's service members do not serve alone. Alongside them are the dedicated members of their families, whose commitment and resolve strengthen our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
drugstorenews.com

Hy-Vee kicks off campaign supporting veterans, active-duty military members

Hy-Vee’s annual Veterans Day breakfast will take place at more than 250 stores on Nov. 11. Hy-Vee is kicking off a month-long campaign to honor the nation’s veterans and military members. The retailer is bringing back its annual Homefront initiative, which is comprised of several company efforts, including the Hy-Vee...
MILITARY
wv.gov

Gov. Justice announces expanded West Virginia State Parks discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel

CHARLESTON, WV – As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that several discounts for all United States veterans are available. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.
MILITARY
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
centralmethodist.edu

Air Force Veteran Joins Staff

Central Methodist University’s new academic veteran student advisor is Rob Hamilton, an Air Force veteran with 20 years of military experience. Hamilton began work in his new role, also a role new to Central, on October 25. Hamilton grew up in Farmington, Mo. and joined the Air Force just three...
FAYETTE, MO
fox5ny.com

Veterans Day 2021: Deals for veterans, active-duty and families

Businesses and organizations are coming together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services and discounts on Nov. 11. Here are some restaurants and businesses participating this year on Veterans Day. Keep in mind, most businesses will require proof of military service to access these discounts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy