AirAvant Medical and First Nation Group join forces to distribute revolutionary sleep apnea device to Veterans and active-duty military members nationwide.

Tops Friendly Markets recently the company will once again offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11% discount off of their grocery bill this Veterans Day. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Tops Markets will honor an 11% discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household who shop at any Tops location. Customers should present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are a U.S. veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to automatically receive an 11% discount off of their total purchase that day.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO