Theatre Northwest to present stage version of “Clue”

By KTTN News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Missouri State University will present Sandy Rustin’s comedy, “Clue,” Nov. 11-14 and Nov. 16-19 in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The play, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the popular board game, takes place on a dark and stormy...

