Theatre Northwest to present stage version of “Clue”

FUSE Theatre of CT presents MTI’s “All Together Now!” Broadway musical revue celebrating local theatre and featuring favorite numbers from Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Matilda, Once on This Island, Sister Act and many more! Family-friendly, Covid-safe, LIVE musical entertainment for just $10 per ticket. Come see this incredible all-ages cast of singers and dancers and be uplifted by the power of theatre and community. Be sure to bring a non-perishable holiday food item for the Thanksgiving Food Drive at our venue, Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven CT 06516. Performance Dates: November 12 (7:00 p.m.), November 13 (3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) Tickets may be purchased at www.fusetheatrect.org! Contact: fusetheatrect@gmail.com, (203) 314-3394.
