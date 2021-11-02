3 local companies landed on Oprah’s annual ‘Favorite Things’ list

Oprah called the gifts "truly incredible items."

Three local companies are celebrating after Oprah named their products among this year’s “truly incredible items” on her annual “Favorite Things” holiday shopping list.

The Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box from Eastern Standard Provisions in Waltham, The Live Outdoor Reality Rower from Hydrow in Cambridge, and Sleepbuds II by Bose in Framingham were all named among the 110 items on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” 2021 holiday gift guide.

“We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021!!!” the company wrote Monday on its Facebook page.

Eastern Standard’s waffle gift box, which costs $59.99, features eight Liège Belgian Waffles, one dark chocolate fudge sauce, one peanut butter caramel sauce, one strawberries & cream topper, one French toast sugar, and a “Happy Holidays” sticker on the package.

“Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah wrote. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser — especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.“

The Hydrow rowing machine, which Oprah said best bud Gayle King has gifted to friends, costs $2,295 plus $38 monthly for a membership.

“Home workouts are still where it’s at, and this rowing machine is a great, low-impact way to sweat,” Oprah wrote about the machine. “Join a live class using the 22″ touch screen, or follow along to one of over 2,000 full-body on-demand workouts. When you’re done, the rower stores upright, so it takes up minimal space. Gayle has gifted it to a few of her pals!“

The $249 earbuds by Bose are “so darn comfortable,” Oprah wrote.

“Drown out a partner’s snoring or listen to white noise at night with these earbuds,” Oprah wrote. “They are so darn comfortable — even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow.”

It’s not the first time Eastern Standard Provisions has received a nod from Oprah. In 2019, the company’s Gourmet Soft Pretzel Gift Box was named one of Oprah’s favorite things.

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 will appear in the winter issue of O Quarterly, which hits newsstands on Nov. 9.