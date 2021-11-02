CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

3 local companies landed on Oprah’s annual ‘Favorite Things’ list

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Oprah called the gifts "truly incredible items."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFzo6_0ckAJJ9p00

Three local companies are celebrating after Oprah named their products among this year’s “truly incredible items” on her annual “Favorite Things” holiday shopping list.

The Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box from Eastern Standard Provisions in Waltham, The Live Outdoor Reality Rower from Hydrow in Cambridge, and Sleepbuds II by Bose in Framingham were all named among the 110 items on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” 2021 holiday gift guide.

“We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021!!!” the company wrote Monday on its Facebook page.

Eastern Standard’s waffle gift box, which costs $59.99, features eight Liège Belgian Waffles, one dark chocolate fudge sauce, one peanut butter caramel sauce, one strawberries & cream topper, one French toast sugar, and a “Happy Holidays” sticker on the package.

“Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah wrote. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser — especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.“

The Hydrow rowing machine, which Oprah said best bud Gayle King has gifted to friends, costs $2,295 plus $38 monthly for a membership.

“Home workouts are still where it’s at, and this rowing machine is a great, low-impact way to sweat,” Oprah wrote about the machine. “Join a live class using the 22″ touch screen, or follow along to one of over 2,000 full-body on-demand workouts. When you’re done, the rower stores upright, so it takes up minimal space. Gayle has gifted it to a few of her pals!“

The $249 earbuds by Bose are “so darn comfortable,” Oprah wrote.

“Drown out a partner’s snoring or listen to white noise at night with these earbuds,” Oprah wrote. “They are so darn comfortable — even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow.”

It’s not the first time Eastern Standard Provisions has received a nod from Oprah. In 2019, the company’s Gourmet Soft Pretzel Gift Box was named one of Oprah’s favorite things.

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 will appear in the winter issue of O Quarterly, which hits newsstands on Nov. 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Cooking up a healthier Thanksgiving

Local cooks share their secrets to keto, gluten-free, paleo, and vegan offerings for the holiday. As Thanksgiving nears, many of us are anticipating a table full of turkey and all its usual fixings, from stuffing and cranberry sauce to green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole. But as more people...
WINTHROP, MA
Boston

Where to find locally roasted coffee in Boston

Here are a few of the noteworthy cafes in the Boston area brewing up coffee with their own locally roasted beans. While it’s no Seattle, Boston has more than a few impressive coffee shops, from the small and cozy to the big, bright, and trendy. Not all Boston coffee shops...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including pasta at a new Southie restaurant, pancake beer, and Texas barbecue. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Space Craft, a new beer from Sam Adams, uses hops that have been to space

You can find it at Sam Adams taprooms starting Nov. 16. You could say that Sam Adams‘s new beer is, quite literally, out of this world. That’s because Space Craft, a West Coast-style IPA debuting Nov. 16, is made using hops that have orbited Earth. The hops caught a ride on the Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission, which launched Sept. 16 and traveled 300 miles above Earth for two days, 23 hours, and three minutes. Fittingly, the Space Craft four-pack costs $22.33.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waltham, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
Cambridge, MA
Lifestyle
Waltham, MA
Business
City
Waltham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Framingham, MA
Lifestyle
City
Cambridge, MA
Framingham, MA
Business
City
Framingham, MA
Boston

Tiny cabin rentals are so popular in New England that one company is adding more

Getaway offers "mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature." Travelers can’t get enough of tiny cabin rentals in the woods. The demand is so strong that Getaway, which offers small cabin rentals two hours from major cities, is adding 224 new cabins by mid-2022 near five U.S. cities: Boston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and New Orleans.
TRAVEL
Boston

Boston Children’s Hospital holds 2nd virtual annual toy drive program

“We just want the donors to know how grateful we are; it means so much to us because it means so much to families and patients.”. For the second time, Boston Children’s Hospital is hosting their toy drive program virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital announced Oct. 18. The toy drive was switched to a virtual format last year after the pandemic broke out and visitors were not allowed into the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Watch: Wellesley boy trick-or-treating in toy jeep gets attention of homeowner, and millions more online

"My steering is very good." A video of a Wellesley child trick-or-treating in his toy jeep went viral this week, after the adorable Halloween interaction was caught on camera. The footage shows four-year-old Alex Chen of Wellesley — dressed as a firefighter for Halloween — driving up the driveway before parking next to a bucket filled with candy.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy