Tickets for the Cat Power show at White Eagle Hall are on BV presale today from 10 AM through Friday (11/5) at 10 AM. Use password VEGANCAT. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM. The White Eagle Hall show is one of a new NYC-area dates on Cat Power's 2022 tour -- all dates are here.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO