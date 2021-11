In committee hearings Wednesday, Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate unveiled their plans for new congressional districts. In both cases Democrats complained the maps were shared at the eleventh hour, leaving members unable to properly analyze the proposals before them. Procedural votes along partisan lines and unanswered questions about the drafters’ intent seem to presage a bitter fight more likely to produce a lengthy court battle than a 10 year congressional map.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO