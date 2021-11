The Philadelphia 76ers extended their win streak to four games with a wire-to-wire 103-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The loss was just the second of the season for the Bulls, who are now tied with the Sixers in the standings at 6-2. Seth Curry led the way for Philadelphia with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Joel Embiid added 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The win was especially impressive for Philly given the fact that they were without two starters in Tobias Harris and Danny Green (and, obviously, Ben Simmons as well).

