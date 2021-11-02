CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

When integration at the University of Georgia turned violent, Kenneth Dious was ready to defend Black students

By Shannon Rae Green and Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

On the "Seven Days of 1961" podcast , activists, many of whom were teenagers, share how they risked everything to challenge white supremacy.

In episode one, Kenneth Dious shares his story of the night he stood guard for a Black student who had just attended her first day of classes at the University of Georgia. He was only 15 years old when word spread in his hometown of Athens, Georgia, that a violent white mob had gathered outside the dorm room of Charlayne Hunter-Gault. Kenneth and three other Black men rushed to the crowd, ready to fight if needed.

The “Seven Days of 1961” podcast features stories of resistance, told by the people who lived it. Learn more about the heroic civil rights activists and the danger they faced at 7daysof1961.usatoday.com.

Follow the podcast on whichever podcast app you prefer, so you don't miss an episode.



More: ‘You could be killed any minute’: Civil rights veterans share horrors of battling white supremacy

Hit play on the podcast player above and read along with the transcript below.

Kenneth Dious:

We were going to put our lives at risk. The crowd seemed really real. It wasn't just a jest as to what they were doing, and they were throwing bottles and so forth. So I was afraid for myself and her.

Nathalie Boyd:

This is Kenneth Dious, a freedom fighter. Every episode, of this seven podcast series, brings you to the center of a major civil rights' event through the voice of an activist who lived it. Each had no clue what would happen next, all while facing the very real threat of death and violence. Their courageous actions helped to end segregation in America. I'm Natalie Boyd, a podcast producer with USA Today. This is the 'Seven Days of 1961' podcast. Hear history from the people who made it.

Kenneth Dious:

I am a long-life resident of Athens, Georgia. I grew up in the civil rights movement here. I was a community activist. And when I was a child, a young man, I marched against the klan, and participated in the sit-ins, and the activities of the cities in regard to the integration of Athens, Georgia.

Nathalie Boyd:

On January 11, 1961, the first two black students of the University of Georgia, Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Hamilton Holmes, began their first day of class. At nightfall, a riot targeting Charlayne Hunter-Gault erupted outside her dormitory. When news spread in the small college town of Athens that a mob had formed, Kenneth Dious and three fellow high school classmates, bravely rushed to the scene, ready to fight if needed.

Kenneth Dious:

Somehow we got the word that this crowd had appeared in front of Center Myers Hall in front of Charlayne Hunter's dorm room. I'm, at this time, about 15 years of age. So some of the other guys that were with me in the civil rights movement, activists, we decided to go to see what was going on. When we arrived, it was dark, probably 9, 9:30 may have been 10:00. We see this huge crowd standing outside of Center Myers Hall jeering and throwing things and so forth.

Kenneth Dious:

The minute Charlayne Hunter comes out of the dormitory and leaves. It was four of us, young black guys. So we decided we better hang around. We don't know this crowd is going to try to charge that dormitory or not or whether she's going to need some of our assistance, are we going to be brave enough to go in with that huge crowd to try to help her out if something occurred? There was no police at the time and they just stood out there and they cheered and they cheered and they jeered and they cheered. We were very afraid for Charlayne that night. The crowd seemed real, real. It wasn't just a jest as to what they would, and they were throwing bottles and so forth. Yes. I was afraid for myself and her. We was going to put our lives at risk and try to make sure that she was going to be safe.

Kenneth Dious:

We were to the side of the crowd. They saw us, in a sense. If we had to run and do something, we would've had to get there pretty quickly, because we still was a good little distance away. We would have not gotten there before they reached the front door by any means. We have to run through the crowd. We could have easily got injured. Somebody could have hit me with a brick, bottle or five people could have jumped on me or whatever, but we were going. If it came to that, yes, yes. Give me the power to do that. But if we are going to be successful, we don't know, we was going to go and do what we had to do.

Nathalie Boyd:

The violent white mob threw rocks and a Coke bottle shattered a window in Charlene's dorm room. A group of men in crew cuts, held up a bed sheet with the N-word written across it and underneath it, the words, "Go home."

Kenneth Dious:

We had some prior experience in regard to this, we had been marching for a little while before this occurred. We had fought against the Klan before we had had some rise with the Klan. The police had to come in and arrest some people before this so we knew what to expect. We weren't going to back down. That was a huge crowd. I think this is the biggest moment ever for Athens. Matter of fact, they had blocked the street. They had backed up from the dump and they had blocked the street. Then there was a crowd upon the hill up to the next building. There was some on the sidewalk and then there were some on the street. So it is a good size crowd. Yeah. Make their feelings being known about Charlayne Hunter coming to school in the integration of the University of Georgia.

Nathalie Boyd:

The crowd was a mix of KKK members, fellow students, and bystanders, about 2000 people in total.

Kenneth Dious:

It went on from quite a while until Dean Tate started coming up through there. The minute they broke it up, they started taking IDs, then the police showed up kind of gently and so forth. Then it kind of slowly dissipate some, there was some struggle, took a while. It was almost... It could have easily turned into a riot. I think the thing that probably prompt the crowd to dissipate the most was that when Dean Tate said he was going to start taking IDs and if they were out here he was going to start putting them out of school and that sort backed the crowd out. I did not know that the Klan was out there till maybe a couple days later or something like that. They were not dressed out in their robes at that time, but we later learned that they were there.

Nathalie Boyd:

That night, the Dean of students, Joe Williams, suspended Charlene and told her to immediately leave campus. Five days later, she and Hamilton Holmes returned to UGA emboldened by a federal judge's order that they be allowed to continue their education. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, graduated from UGA with a degree in journalism. All of this occurred a full seven years after the Supreme court's Brown versus Board of Education ruling, which banned segregation. UGA eventually led integration in the state of Georgia, but it was one of the last segregation strongholds to be broken in the country.

Kenneth Dious:

So I transferred to UGA, who did not want to accept me at the time, even though I had excellent grades and so forth to get a UGA. I had to almost threaten the... I don't want to call him an auditor or whatever. The mission person, let me use that term. He did not want to let me in. Even though I had the test scores and the grades. It took a while for me to convince him that he had to let me into UGA. It was going to be another balance or something. I got the letter saying, "You are admitted to UGA," but at that time there was also other black students already at UGA. I never went to class with another black student. There were some professors that... Things have changed. These are the sixties. If you were in that class, anyone in that class, they didn't say anything. Maybe not encourage it, we didn't say anything, but that would question with us, as students, if we were going to get a fair grade.

Kenneth Dious:

I would say most of the time I got a fair grade. Yeah. Yeah. I got to give them credit for that. When I first got to UGA, going to class, they say you have to take what they call Stem material to class. And I asked my high school classmate, "What was that?" He said, "That's something for you to read before the professor hold the class to order while they stared at you," That's what is called Stem.It got better over the years, I would UGA students credit. They kind of settle down with it. Just before I left, it was settling in and a lot of things changed. I had this friend of mine that had this great idea that we should go out for the University of Georgia football team.

Kenneth Dious:

So we went over to see the coach and told him we would like to try out for the football team. At that time, there was nobody playing, any black people playing, sports. But unfortunately when it came in the spring of 1966 to go out for the football team, my buddy was not in school. My father told me that I had made that commitment, told somebody something. So I had to go for the University of Georgia football team all by myself. So I, as result, I was first black player in the entire South that went out to integrate the University of Georgia football team. Again, I got my life threaten by the Klan, and so forth. Still, I was living at home that helped some and so forth during my years there. This had made his mind that he was not going to play me or whatever and was coming along. So I did not go back into the fall at all. I had hurt my knee. So I decided not to go back. That's my experience at the University of Georgia football team.

Kenneth Dious:

Strange thing about athletics, the players accepted me because I could play. Some encouraged me because I could play, but you have to remember at the same time, when I was at UGA, if you were... We had one or two members in the band and you could not go to Mississippi, if you was in the band. We were fighting about this thing about every time we went to the stadium, they were playing Dixie and all this stuff was going on. We used to have quite a bit of debates, unfortunate fights, because you had a student that either was interested in you or they were disinterested in you. Some thought you should be there and some thought that you should not be there.

Kenneth Dious:

There were certain organizations we could not join. Fraternities still had the Confederate flag. I think that we were fighting against that all the way through UGA, when I was student there. So I'll say this and a lot of people think I'm going crazy. I say, thank God for UGA. I say in that regard, if I went to HBCU, I would just have had an average college experience. This one was very unique in that regard. I feel like I really contributed to things as the University of Georgia developed.

Kenneth Dious:

So where we are today, compared to then, I am a little disappointed in the sense of the enrollment of black students have gone down tremendously. If you turn on the television and you look at the University of Georgia football team, you was say, "Oh, that's a great school". It is well integrated. I'll make the statement that a friend of mine made one day. I told her that and she says, "Ken, the only thing that we have down here is football and basketball players, because you understand, when you see all these football players and basketball players, they get special admittance from the President. If you're a great football player and you got a two frame five, they want you in the school. The President can specially admit you, provided that you meet the minimum, what we call the SEC Southeast Conference Standards to play ball. That's how we got all these players here, but we don't have enough students.

Kenneth Dious:

You almost got less black students there then you got when I left my senior year. It's rapidly falling and nobody's saying it, but here's what they are doing. They named the education department after Francis Early. In my law school, University of Georgia, they have pictures of Justice Benham. They have pictures of Chester Davenport for the first black graduate. They have pictures of the first black female graduate, but do we have students? That's what's important. So is it all a show or does it have any meaning? That's where we are.

Nathalie Boyd:

The Seven Days of 1961 podcast is produced and edited by me, Natalie Boyd. Stephanie Allen reported this episode and Jasper Colt produced the interview. You can see images of Kenneth and read Stephanie's full story about the first black student at the University of Georgia at SevenDaysof1961.usatoday.com . Thank you for listening. Tell your friends about the podcast. We want more people to hear these personal stories about acts of resistance that changed our nation. Please write us a review on apple podcast. It helps more people find the show and you can tweet us at USA today. On the next episode, you'll hear from an activist who was arrested after a sit-in at a lunch counter. He and eight others chose to go to jail, working 30 days of hard labor on a chain gang, instead of paying the $100 fine. This was a strategic choice that propelled the civil rights movement forward. That's in the next episode. See you then.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When integration at the University of Georgia turned violent, Kenneth Dious was ready to defend Black students

Comments / 0

Related
uga.edu

University of Georgia expands ongoing investment in campus safety

Latest measures add to efforts to enhance lighting, cameras and police personnel. The University of Georgia is investing an additional $8.5 million over the next three years to enhance campus safety, including additional lighting, security cameras, police personnel and a nightly rideshare program for students. These latest measures augment nearly $6 million the university has already made in safety improvements over the last four years for a seven-year commitment of over $14 million.
ATHENS, GA
WABE

University of Georgia pressed for memorial to Black neighborhood

Former residents of a Black neighborhood in north Georgia that was destroyed more than 50 years ago and replaced with university dorms and parking lots are demanding the university recognize their loss. The city of Athens used eminent domain to force Black families out of the Linnentown neighborhood in the...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
The Citizen Online

Students place at Georgia Student Technology Competition

The bright minds of Fayette County shined at the 2021 Georgia Student Technology Competition (GaSTC). A total of nine students split among five schools across three levels placed at the prestigious competition. At the high school level, McIntosh’s Jiaming Zhang won 1st place in Digital Game Design for grades 11-12,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The University Of Georgia#Fraternities#Racial Injustice#Seven Days Of 1961
wtvy.com

Museum exhibit looks at the integration of the University of Alabama’s football program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A museum at the University of Alabama takes a closer look back at one of the biggest changes to the school’s football program, integration. The story starts with a basketball player becoming the first black athlete to integrate athletics at the University of Alabama. It ends with the school’s only Heisman winners taking home that trophy as black athletes. In between it tries to explain how coach Paul “Bear” Bryant integrated the football team and what that means today.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DawgsDaily

Georgia Target Joenel Aguero Ready to Make Decision

Bulldog fans are no stranger to IMG Academy. Nolan Smith, Warren Brinson, Marlin Dean, Xavian Sorey, and Lovasea Carroll are all byproducts of the esteemed football powerhouse in Bradenton, Florida. The 2022 class bolsters a litany of prospects that Georgia has and is actively recruiting. From Kamari Wilson, Bear Alexander,...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Texas A&M, Georgia Tech offer 2024 DB Kenneth Woseley

Monday was a busy day for Philadelphia Imhotep Institute defensive back Kenneth Woseley. The current high school sophomore picked up offers from two Power Five programs: Georgia Tech and Texas A&M. Woseley current holds offers from Boston College, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Notebook: Mullen, Gators get ready for Georgia

For the first time in school history, the Florida Gators will play the Associated Press No. 1 team in the country in a single season. The Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 31-29 in September and will now face the No. 1 team in undefeated Georgia this week. It's easy...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
defendernetwork.com

Inside The Defender: Celebrating 90 years of Black Excellence

Since 1930, The Houston Defender has served as Houston’s leading Black information source. For the last 90 years, the Defender continues to an integral part of the city’s history and a model of journalist integrity and it’s still going strong. Even in a rapidly changing media landscape, the Defender has...
HOUSTON, TX
gsu.edu

First-Year Convocation is when the incoming class is welcomed to campus. It’s a formal event — faculty don academic regalia, a keynote speaker delivers a rousing address and the university president officially inducts the students into the Georgia State University family.

For M. Brian Blake, Georgia State’s new president in just his second week on the job, convocation is his first chance to see the university’s lifeblood — its students. This group, masked-up and streaming through the Sports Arena on a sweltering August day, is an exceptional one: It’s the largest, most qualified and most diverse first-year class in Georgia State’s history.
GEORGIA STATE
gsu.edu

College & University Students Invited to Compete in Georgia State’s PantherLAN Esports Tournament Nov. 6-7

ATLANTA—College and university students are invited to compete in Georgia State University’s varsity fall semiannual PantherLAN Tournament, being held virtually Nov. 6-7. Students do not need to be part of a formal varsity esports program to participate. The tournament will feature gameplay in “Smite,” “Overwatch,” “League of Legends,” “Hearthstone,” “Guilty...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Why was Turning Point USA rejected by Wichita State University Student Senate?

A student organization advocating “the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government” was denied official recognition by the Wichita State University Student Senate last week. For no good reason that either the university president or I can discern. It makes you wonder if the university’s own business school could...
WICHITA, KS
US News and World Report

A Glance at Georgia Public College and University Enrollment

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials announced that the University System of Georgia saw overall enrollment decrease of 0.2% this fall compared to fall 2020, dropping to about 340,000 students. Larger universities were more likely to see enrollment rise than the smallest colleges, among the system’s 26 public institutions. Here's a look at enrollment this fall at each of the 26 institutions as well as the change from last fall:
ATLANTA, GA
University of Florida

University of Florida Receives $5 Million Gift from Kenneth C. Griffin to Boost Critical Computer Science Education for Teachers and Students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida (UF) on Wednesday announced a $5 million gift from Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin to drive the expansion of its K–12 computer science education program. Maya Israel, associate professor of educational technology, will lead a team of researchers and teacher educators in building both a face-to-face and an online community of practice for teacher preparation and expanding computer science education across the state of Florida.
UNIVERSITY, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

295K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy