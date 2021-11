Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet service is batting with a tight semiconductor supply, impacting its ability to fulfill customer pre-orders. Starlink is currently in its beta testing stages, and when compared with the aggressive launch cadence that has enabled SpaceX to build a constellation with more than a thousand small satellites, few launches have taken place in the second half of this year. At the same time, customers who submitted pre-orders for their internet equipment are seeing estimated coverage times extend and witnessing a long waiting period for their user dish and other equipment to arrive.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO