Who do you think will be Boston’s next mayor? Take our poll.

By Zipporah Osei
 5 days ago

We want to know your Election Day thoughts and predictions.

Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu.

Boston will elect its next mayor after months of campaigning and a preliminary election narrowed the field down to city councilor candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and there’s still time to get informed on the two candidates.

After Wu and Essaibi George took the lead in September’s preliminary election, we asked Boston.com readers who they were planning to vote for come November, and most said they’d be casting their ballot for Essaibi George.

“Essaibi George has realistic ideas and is willing to stand up to the ideological excesses of the current progressive movement. She’s got a fair plan for Boston Latin and she’s business-friendly which is what we need coming out of the pandemic. Anissa Essaibi George’s got my vote,” said Brian from Roslindale.

However, most polls leading up to the election have shown Wu with a considerable lead over Essaibi George. Wu’s supporters have praised her progressive policies on housing, transportation, and more.

“I am happy Michelle Wu came out on top,” said Vincent from Dorchester following the preliminary election. “I believe she will prevail and am happy that Boston is going in a progressive direction for our city’s executive leader.”

Who do you think will win the election for Boston’s next mayor? Cast your vote in our informal poll below to see how other readers think the race will go.

Do you have any thoughts or predictions about the race for mayor? Let us know what you think about the election by filling out the survey below and we may feature your response in a future article.

