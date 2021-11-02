CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Chiefs Trading for Defensive End Melvin Ingram

By Joshua Brisco
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 5 days ago

Just hours after narrowly defeating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football and hours before the NFL's trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs made a rare deadline-day move, acquiring defensive end Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the 32-year-old pass-rusher will join the Chiefs for the remainder of the 2021 season after visiting the Chiefs this offseason before leaving team facilities without a deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs will be sending a sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Ingram, as he joins a defensive end group highlighted by Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Mike Danna, Alex Okafor and the injured Joshua Kaindoh.

Last week, Aditi Kikhabwala of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs were interested in Ingram, but that the Steelers were hesitant to trade him within the AFC.

Before his short-lived stint in Pittsburgh, Ingram spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. In nine years with the Chargers, Ingram recorded 49 sacks and 360 tackles in 113 games. However, Ingram didn't record a sack in the 2020 season as he battled injuries over the course of the year.

Ingram played just 20 games over his last two years with the Chargers, with 13 in 2019 and seven in 2020. Ingram did have seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 2019 in just 13 games and another seven and 16 in 2018 — his last year playing all 16 games.

Ingram's 2015-18 stretch made him a premier pass-rushing name to know with 36 sacks, 80 quarterback hits, 15 passes defended and 10 forced fumbles over 64 games, playing 16 in all five years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By What The Chiefs Look Like

Another week, another surprising performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Kansas City is leading Green Bay, 10-0, toward the end of the first half. However, the Chiefs have failed to record any kind of serious down-field threats against the Packers defense. Mahomes was 12 for 20...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Assessing How the 2021 Chiefs Compare to the 2018 Chiefs

It is hard not to compare the current iteration of the Kansas City Chiefs to those of the past, especially the 2018 team. Patrick Mahomes’ (full) debut season was a year of offensive explosion for the Chiefs. Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt (for half the year), and Travis Kelce were dynamic and lit the NFL ablaze. Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

After a win last week over the Philadelphia Eagles that got the Kansas City Chiefs back to .500, the team will look to improve to 3-2 with a victory against the visiting Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs will be getting a much-needed boost of a few healthy players returning, but are also missing others.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Alex Okafor
Person
Josina Anderson
ArrowheadReport

Roundtable: Chiefs at Washington Preview and Predictions

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get their season back on track with a win over the Washington Football Team. Coming off a crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Chiefs need a victory in order to not only get their swagger back, but potentially keep them within realistic striking distance of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. The season is young, but Andy Reid's team has dug itself into a bit of a hole already. How will the Chiefs match up with the Football Team? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions for the Week 6 game.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-20 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles last week and getting back to .500 on the season, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped back down below that mark on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs simply couldn't get out of their own way, as has been the case all season long. The final score for this contest was 38-20.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Andy Reid Provides Injury Report for Chiefs vs. Washington

With Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football team on the horizon, head coach Andy Reid has announced that at least three players will miss Sunday's game, with two key Chiefs defenders making an appearance. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Charvarius Ward and tight end Blake Bell will all be listed...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

The Chiefs Need To Play a Disciplined Brand of Football This Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs have a losing record this season, and it says a lot more about them than the opponents they've faced. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens were supposed to be tough battles within the AFC. What wasn't supposed to happen, though, was the Chiefs effectively beating themselves for long stretches within games this year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Giants#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs Sports#Steelers#Afc
ArrowheadReport

Three Moves the Chiefs Can Make To Improve on Defense

Everyone knows how much the Kansas City Chiefs' defense has struggled this season. Just in case you need a refresher, let's take a closer look. Through five games, albeit against some quality opponents, the Chiefs hold a 2-3 record. A large part of that has been due to a defense that ranks dead last in scoring, allowing 32.6 points per game. The team's run and pass defenses both rank 29th in the league from a yards surrendered perspective. No matter how you slice it, it hasn't been pretty.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs vs. Bills Is a Prime-Time Matchup for Prime-Time Teams

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. After falling behind 9-0, the Chiefs came out on top 38-24 to advance to their second Super Bowl in as many years. In the offseason,...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington

After losing to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in a big way with a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Things didn't start off as planned but once the offense settled in and the defense's play continued, the team was able to secure a 31-13 victory. Here are four takeaways from Sunday afternoon's game.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs vs. Bills: Week 5 Preview and Prediction

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in prime time, facing off against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Championship rematch in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs currently stand at 2-2, following a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Bills are 3-1, following a victory over the Houston Texans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ArrowheadReport

Darrel Williams Isn’t Perfect, but He’s Enough for the Chiefs

When Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on the injured reserve list as a result of an MCL sprain in his knee, some were worried about how the team's offense would look in his absence. One game in a long 2021 season is a small sample size, but the early returns were positive.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Six Potential Trades the Chiefs Could Make Before the Trade Deadline

It is pretty apparent that the Kansas City Chiefs need to add to the team before the NFL's trade deadline this year. There have been glaring holes on the Chiefs' roster through the team's first six games. A severe lack of pass rush and inconsistent receiving options outside of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have been the most pressing concerns. With the NFL trade deadline two weeks away, it's time to look at not only who the Chiefs could trade for, but how they could pull it off.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

It's Time to Reevaluate Regular-Season Expectations for the Chiefs

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, the team has passed through the first quarter of the season with a 2-3 record. It’s unfamiliar territory for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since he’s taken over as starting quarterback for...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Injury Report: Hitchens Out, Others Hopeful vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their top defensive signal-caller when they face the Tennesee Titans this Sunday, adding another challenge to an already steep assignment against Derrick Henry and company. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled out veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Friday, as he did not practice...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs to Start Safety Juan Thornhill Against Washington Football Team

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has — quite literally — gotten off to one of the worst starts to a season in NFL history. Many players have struggled to replicate their previous level of play, and that certainly applies to veteran safety Daniel Sorensen. Many anticipated throughout the week that a personnel change to Juan Thornhill may occur, and that speculation became official on Sunday.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

After coming alive in the second half last week against the Washington Football Team, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their road trip of sorts as they're in Nashville on Sunday for a contest against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans, 4-2, will be looking to upset the Chiefs, 3-3, in...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Analytics Recap: Chiefs Defeat Washington 31-13

The Kansas City Chiefs followed a concerning second quarter with a near-flawless second half in a 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field last week. This win put the Chiefs back to a .500 record, standing at 3-3 on the year. The Chiefs' offense was off for several parts of the first half, with three turnovers and a punt in their six drives, but they stepped up in the second half with three consecutive touchdown drives. The defense was hot for the majority of the game, with Washington only really having two or three good plays on the day.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
87
Followers
403
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy