Anaheim, CA

24-year-old Emmanuel Adeleke, 22-year-old Destiny Hernandez dead after a crash in Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

 5 days ago

On Monday, authorities identified 24-year-old Emmanuel Adeleke and 22-year-old Destiny Hernandez as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic accident on Saturday in Anaheim.

According to the reports, the fatal motor vehicle crash took place at around 2:45 a.m. on the northbound Orange (57) Freeway.

24-year-old Emmanuel Adeleke, 22-year-old Destiny Hernandez dead after a crash in Anaheim

November 2, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

