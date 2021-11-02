24-year-old Emmanuel Adeleke, 22-year-old Destiny Hernandez dead after a crash in Anaheim (Anaheim, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday, authorities identified 24-year-old Emmanuel Adeleke and 22-year-old Destiny Hernandez as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic accident on Saturday in Anaheim.

According to the reports, the fatal motor vehicle crash took place at around 2:45 a.m. on the northbound Orange (57) Freeway.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

24-year-old Emmanuel Adeleke, 22-year-old Destiny Hernandez dead after a crash in Anaheim

November 2, 2021