American Eagle made a non-retail acquisition that has investors buzzing, but the direction it's heading in could complicate the business model. Shares of teen fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) hit a high-water mark just shy of 13% this week according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. At the start of trading on Friday Nov. 5, meanwhile, the stock was still higher by roughly 11.5%. Although it's earnings season, the company doesn't report until Nov. 23, so the move didn't have anything to do with the retailer's earnings at all. It was likely attributable to an acquisition.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO