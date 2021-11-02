Biden announces new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy

SEBRING — A trio of U.S. senators have introduced a bill to help prevent military suicides in light of reports that military suicides went up 15% in 2020. Meanwhile, Highlands County Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said it’s as high as 30% for members of the U.S. Marine Corps. She and her staff seek to provide as much support as possible to reverse this trend on the local level, especially talking with servicemembers or veterans themselves if no other services are immediately available.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO