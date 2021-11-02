CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden announces new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy

By Kate Sullivan
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy that includes promoting safe firearms storage and outlining best practices for firearm...

www.cnn.com

