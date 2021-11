Arsenal take on Leicester this afternoon in the first Premier League game of the weekend, on the back of the Gunners’ Carabao Cup victory over Leeds on Tuesday.Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah scored the goals for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Marcelo Bielsa’s team, earning the north London club a spot in the last eight of the tournament. That result improved Arsenal’s unbeaten streak to 10 matches, and their next aim is to leapfrog Leicester in the Premier League table.Mikel Arteta’s side travel to the King Power Stadium in 10th place in the standings, a spot behind Leicester...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO