The New Orleans Pelicans continue their road trip today with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Pelicans are off to a dreadful start to the season having won just one game in seven tries so far. They will be on a back-to-back after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The only win this team could muster up so far was to the Timberwolves. The lack of Zion Williamson is a big part of the reason for their early-season slump, but still, a 1-7 start is pitiful for any team.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO