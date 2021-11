ST. LOUIS — The ongoing, nationwide labor shortage will soon impact the way some St. Louisans get from point A to B. “I’m definitely not looking forward to it. The bus I ride every day to take my son to school and then to go home after I work will be one of the ones with a new service change. I think Metro should be considerate to single parents with kids. We have to get to work and take our kids to school on time,” said Melinda Jefferson.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO