Vancouver, BC’s Madisyn Gifford has unveiled her new single, “Hope You’re Well”, along with a lyric video to accompany the release. “Hope You’re Well is a song that I wrote with Jared Manierka last year in a time when I had finally come to a place of acceptance after a really hard breakup,” Madisyn shares, reflecting on what it means to finally come out of the other side of heartbreak. “It’s about the empowerment that comes from wishing someone well rather than painting them as the villain while also simultaneously accepting your own wrong doings in the relationship. This is one of the most honest songs I have ever written in my life and I am so proud of it. It is filled with real snapshots of my life over a period of two years and more than anything, to me it feels like an open letter or a diary entry. I hope more than anything people who listen to it will see themselves within my words and find the story just as cathartic as I do.“

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO