Update: Check out the ID. Buzz shown nearly camo-free during the ID.5 debut. The road to production has been long for VW's new electric microbus. The ID. Buzz first landed on our radar way back in 2017 – early 2017 to be specific. It should finally arrive next year across the pond, though US buyers still have at least another year to go. New spy shots at least show us that testing and development is still happening, and not just on the vehicle proper.

