The Dallas Cowboys have been hopeful this past week that quarterback Dak Prescott will be able to play in Week 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott hurt his calf on the last play of their win over the New England Patriots and everyone, including Prescott, has been putting a positive spin on his injury even after an MRI revealed a mild calf strain. The bye week certainly was fortunately timed with regards to Prescott’s calf.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO