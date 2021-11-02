CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error

By Reuters
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla Announces Recall Of Almost 2,800 Vehicles

Tesla is recalling some 2,791 vehicles for a suspension issue that could see the front left lateral link to come loose from the chassis of the vehicle. The affected models are Model 3s built between 2019 and 2021, as well as Model Ys built from 2020 to 2021, all of which will be fixed by Tesla for free.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla is recalling nearly 2,800 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the US over a potential suspension problem that could make the cars more likely to crash

Tesla is recalling nearly 2,800 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday. The regulator said on its website that a potential suspension problem with the cars could increase the risk of crashes. The issue, related to fasteners on the front suspension, could shift the wheel alignment and make the vehicle unstable, the regulator added.
CARS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
CARS
thedrive

Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars After Faulty FSD Beta Update Causes Braking Glitch

Some vehicles enrolled in FSD beta experienced false collision warnings and phantom braking due to a software glitch. In October, Tesla issued a swift rollback of its Full Self-Driving Beta software following harsh criticism from drivers who received it via an over-the-air update. Now, the automaker has sent out a formal recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the matter.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
CNET

Tesla recalls 12,000 EVs affected by Full Self-Driving beta issues

Tesla has recalled 11,704 of its electric cars due to problems resulting from its Full Self-Driving beta 10.3 update. The update, which rolled out on Oct. 23, led to numerous cases of its cars' forward collision warning and emergency braking feature activating without warning. It's the same update CEO Elon Musk tweeted about last month, telling owners their cars would revert back to a 10.2 update before resolving the issue.
CARS
Reuters

U.S. NTSB head criticizes Tesla over vehicle self-driving feature

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday criticized electric carmaker Tesla Inc’s decision to provide new self-driving software to vehicle owners without addressing safety concerns that the agency raised after a series of fatal accidents. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy wrote a letter to Tesla...
CARS
KVUE

Thousands of Tesla vehicles recalled

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Editor's note: The above video is related to Tesla moving its headquarters to Austin. Nearly 12,000 Tesla vehicles are being recalled because they may cause a "false forward-collision warning" or they may unexpectedly activate their emergency brakes, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Software#Y
electrek.co

Tesla recalls about 2,700 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over a suspension issue

Tesla confirmed to the NHTSA that it is recalling 2,791 2020-2021 Model Y and 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles over a suspension issue. The automaker describes the problem in a filing with the NHTSA:. “The front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen, allowing the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame.”
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla recalls over 11,000 electric cars after issues caused by a faulty software update

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 11,700 cars. The recall follows a faulty software update that Tesla rolled out to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program. After the update, users reported unexpected activation of the automatic emergency brakes and false forward-collision warnings. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program...
CARS
Autoblog

Tesla recalls 12,000 vehicles to address automatic braking issue

Tesla has recalled just shy of 12,000 of its Model 3, Y, S and X vehicles to address an issue that causes their automatic emergency braking software to activate unexpectedly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Tesla confirmed Tuesday. "A software communication error may, under a certain sequence...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
ShareCast

Newest Tesla recall affects almost 12,000 cars

Tesla has recalled almost 12,000 vehicles sold in the United States over the last four years due to a software bug that could cause the car to behave dangerously, it emerged on Tuesday. 15,972.49. 19:40 02/11/21. 0.42%. 67.22. The electric carmaker, which recently became America’s newest trillion-dollar listed stock, told...
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Tesla recalls over 10,000 vehicles with a faulty emergency braking system

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Tesla. After a recall of around 3,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for faulty suspensions, the company has issued yet another recall. This time around, the issue affects nearly 12,000 of the company’s vehicles and involves a software update gone wrong.
CARS
torquenews.com

Turns Out Tesla Owners Technically Do Not Own Their Cars

Here’s the latest from a popular mechanic and the most famous engineer of computing history that shows why Tesla owners technically do not really own their cars…but should. When Havership is not Ownership---(Ok, ok…I know “havership” is not a real word, but it seems appropriate in this case). Previously we’ve...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The Most Complicated Cars In America

High tech features in cars get mixed reviews from consumers. Some drivers are old enough to remember roll down windows, radios that could only get AM and FM stations,  vehicles without airbags or antilock brakes. Today, some cars are close to self-driving. Some have features that allow most actions by the electronics and navigation systems […]
CARS
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy