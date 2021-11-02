CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romania to work with NuScale on small nuclear power reactors

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

BUCHAREST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Romania will partner with American company NuScale Power to build small nuclear reactors as part of its efforts to boost low-emission power sources, the White House said on Tuesday.

The European Union state uses a mix of gas, coal, hydro, nuclear and renewable energy to generate electricity. But many of its generation plants are decades old and need to be refurbished or replaced.

The country’s sole nuclear power producer, state-owned Nuclearelectrica, currently has two 706-megawatt reactors, which account for roughly a fifth of Romania’s power.

The company plans to add two more reactors. In 2020, it signed an agreement with U.S. construction and engineering firm AECOM which will lead an $8 billion project to add two reactors at Romania’s nuclear power plant on the river Danube and refurbish one of its existing units.

“The United States and Romania will announce today plans to build a ‘first-of-a-kind’ small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania in partnership with U.S. NuScale Power, bringing the latest civil nuclear technology to a critical part of Europe,” the White House said.

The agreement will include a 12-module NuScale plant, it said.

Romania is one of several EU states which have jointly pushed for including nuclear energy in the bloc’s sustainable finance rules.

The countries have long sought for nuclear to be included as a way to reach the EU’s climate goals, with the recent spike in energy costs, especially for gas, adding weight to the debate. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Matthew Lewis)

U.S. natgas futures edge up on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand next week than previously expected. Traders also noted U.S. prices rose as a 4% increase in European gas prices for December and the start of a new liquefaction terminal in Louisiana boosted U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record high. That U.S. price rise came despite an increase in output and ample amounts of gas in storage for the winter. In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year versus just 3% below normal in the United States. U.S. futures also climbed in October, reaching a 12-year high early in the month, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months. Price gains in the United States however were restrained compared with overseas markets, because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States. Front-month gas futures were up 2.8 cents, or 0.5%, at $5.544 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT). As the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles kept rising, speculators last week cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. On a daily basis, output reached 97.4 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 96.6 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 105.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Feed gas to Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana hit a record 4.4 bcfd on Friday as the facility's sixth liquefaction train started producing its first LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 5 Oct 29 Nov 5 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 12 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,623 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.1% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.62 5.52 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.99 25.05 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.62 32.01 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 252 235 211 271 272 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 9 22 12 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 259 244 233 283 284 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.6 97.0 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.6 104.9 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.4 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 12.2 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.4 18.4 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.3 24.6 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.4 23.5 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.5 85.9 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 97.0 105.8 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Wind 12 9 14 11 12 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 37 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 20 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.51 5.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.92 5.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.38 6.00 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.64 5.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.20 5.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.20 5.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.40 5.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.80 5.11 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 57.00 65.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.75 52.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 49.13 60.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.00 52.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.25 61.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.25 55.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
